Ghanaian herbalist with over 100 children dies, family unhappy with Guinness book of records

According to 3news.com, Torgbui Kofi Asilenu was a herbalist who lived at Amakrom in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern region and majored in plant medicine for fertility.

The news outlet reported him as having said in 2017 that despite having over 100 children then, he was still interested in producing more till his last breath.

Following his death in February this year, his children have expressed displeasure about the non-inclusion of their father’s name in the Guinness Book of Record.

According to them, their father’s achievement of marrying 15 wives and siring over 100 children with 280 grandchildren is unprecedented and will hardly ever happen anywhere in the world.

Oscar Asilenu, one of the children who spoke on behalf of his siblings said: “We are not happy. In the era and time we are in now, no one has done what our father has done and nobody can do it again. It can’t happen that someone will marry 15 wives and have more than 100 children ever again. Therefore, we think his name should be in the Guinness book of records.

“Even after the funeral, names are popping up which we never thought of. This tells you that he has done a great thing which we can’t take out of history.”

Interestingly, although Oscar Asilenu thought his father has done well by marrying many wives and bearing numerous children, he is not prepared to continue his legacy.

“I am a Christian. I will not advise anyone to go into polygamy. However, anyone who finds himself in that situation should be able to manage it,” he said as quoted by 3news.com

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian man with 47 wives and 240 children has been discovered which the Asilenu family probably had not heard about at the time of espousing their late father’s achievement as being unprecedented.

Angel TV Morning Show (Anopa Bofo) crew led by Kofi Adomah journeyed to Tenzuku, a village near Talensi in the Upper East Region of Ghana to shed light on the man and his huge family size.

One of the men of the village who claimed to be speaking on behalf of the chief told Kofi Adomah that the man has roughly 47 wives, all of whom have collectively given birth to roughly 240 children.