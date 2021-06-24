Ghanaian man caught red-handed busily having sex with goat as if it wasn’t a crime

A certain woman who chanced upon the man engaging in the sexual act with the crying goat screamed his name “bro Kofi” and asked, “what are you doing?”

It remains unclear what motivated "bro Kofi" to engage in a sexual act with a goat.

Sexual activity between humans and animals is an offence punishable by the laws of Ghana as it is considered unnatural.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, a young musician has lamented how he has tried over the years to love and be with only one woman but it has been fruitless.

According to the Nigerian singer-songwriter, Augustine Miles Kelechi, professionally known by his stage name as Tekno, “it’s just so difficult and impossible” for him to stop womanizing and stick to one woman.

The “Pana” hitmaker revealed that he sometimes wonders “who is to blame” for his philandering.

Tekno disclosed his predicament in a video via his Instagram story, saying he always sees men in movies loving only one woman and staying with her alone but it is so difficult in reality.

He went further to blame his ‘problem’ on the fact that “there’s a lot of beautiful women in the world” which makes it impossible to get glued to only one and shut his eyes on the rest.

“I can’t just stick to one woman and I wonder who is to blame.

“It's like when I watch movies or read novels and it's been portrayed that a man should be married or stick to one woman for the rest of his life but it just feels weird in reality.

“I honestly want to love and be with one woman but it’s just so difficult because there’s a lot of beautiful women in the world and I just can’t help it. It’s just so impossible,” Tekno said.