RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian man sleeps with 2 biological daughters and impregnates his stepdaughter

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The chief of Kwahu Nsabaa Nana Osei Twum Barimah has called for the prosecution of a 35-year-old resident who has allegedly admitted to sleeping with his two biological daughters and then impregnated his 17-year-old stepdaughter too.

Suspect, Issaka allegedly admits to sleeping with his two biological daughters and also impregnating his stepdaughter
Suspect, Issaka allegedly admits to sleeping with his two biological daughters and also impregnating his stepdaughter

The man identified as Issaka allegedly committed the incestuous act at Kwahu Nsabaa in the Kwahu West Municipality in the Eastern region, according to reports.

Recommended articles

30-year-old mother Abena Joyce told Agoo FM that her husband takes advantage of her absence to have sex with her daughters.

Chiefs in the area who considered the incident sacrilegious poured libation on Thursday to cleanse the community, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

Nana Osei Twum Barimah said Issaka must face the rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

READ ALSO: Taxi-driving police officer kills 1 person and injures 2 while chasing errant driver

“This is unbelievable, Nananom have poured libation to cleanse the land, it is up to the family to report the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken. The libation was taken after the children confirmed to us that, their father has been engaging in sexual intercourse with them.

“The stepdaughter also confirmed the man is responsible for the pregnancy, and he also admits something of that sort happened,” he said as quoted by the news website.

In Ghana, incest is an unlawful act punishable under section 105 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act.

“A male of sixteen years or over who has carnal knowledge of a female whom he knows to be his granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother or grandmother commits an offence and shall be liable, on summary conviction, to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and not more than twenty-five years,” the law says.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Judge frees rape suspect, adjudges sex with 'victim' consensual

Court orders media house to pay over Ghs 400,000 to businessman for publishing his false obituary

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Touch men’s hearts to spray their salaries on us – Strippers pray to God before work (video)

Touch men’s hearts to spray their salaries on us – Strippers pray to God before work (video)