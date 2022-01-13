30-year-old mother Abena Joyce told Agoo FM that her husband takes advantage of her absence to have sex with her daughters.

Chiefs in the area who considered the incident sacrilegious poured libation on Thursday to cleanse the community, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

Nana Osei Twum Barimah said Issaka must face the rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

“This is unbelievable, Nananom have poured libation to cleanse the land, it is up to the family to report the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken. The libation was taken after the children confirmed to us that, their father has been engaging in sexual intercourse with them.

“The stepdaughter also confirmed the man is responsible for the pregnancy, and he also admits something of that sort happened,” he said as quoted by the news website.

In Ghana, incest is an unlawful act punishable under section 105 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act.