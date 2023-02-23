Chief and elders flee, festival ends as fetish priest mistakenly sets himself ablaze (video)

The incident is reported to have taken place in a community in Nigeria during an ongoing traditional event.

The traditional leader of the community, his elders and indigenes had gathered for the festival activities, and the fetish priest was scheduled to perform a charm at the event.

When the time was due for him to exhibit his powers, he positioned himself in front of the traditional ruler and held a fire torch while his assistants were assisting with dance and incantations behind him.

He then put fire on his body, but unfortunately, his clothes caught fire and the blaze quickly engulfed his entire body.

Sensing danger, the priest started running around all over the place while attempting to get the blazing fire off his body.

Gripped by fear, the traditional leaders took to the heels, leaving behind the seats before other people present followed, causing the festival to come to an abrupt end.