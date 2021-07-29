Ghanaian men are the most faithful in West Africa - Africa Fact Zone reveals

Africa Fact Zone did not publish the said research whose conclusion it posted on its Twitter page.

It remains unclear how the research was conducted, the methodology used, the number of respondents whose views were sampled and so on. This so-called finding might be vehemently rejected by some Ghanaians including the men themselves.

Meanwhile, Pulse.com.gh earlier reported of a frustrated Ghanaian woman who claims she is not happy in her relationship has attributed it to her boyfriend’s refusal to give her “head”.

According to her the “head” is such a deal-breaker for her that she could not help but cheat on her lover with his friend who does it well and charges GHS100 after satisfying her.

The anonymous lady wrote to Jessica Opare-Saforo, the hostess of Citi FM/Citi TV’s ‘Sister Sister’ show to seek advice.

“Hi sisters, I'm not happy in my relationship. My boyfriend doesn't want to give me head no matter what I say. He tried once and stopped shortly after he started. He said he just can't do it.

“I have started visiting his friend to get what I want. The only thing is that he takes 100ghs from me after he is done,” she revealed.

She wanted to know whether she should continue the relationship with her boyfriend while getting the “head” from his business-minded friend for GHS100.

According to her, the “head” giver has told her that the only condition on which he would stop charging her for the satisfaction is if she leaves her boyfriend.