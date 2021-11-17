Ghanaian prophetess killed by unknown visitor in her church's consultation room

It is suspected that she was murdered by unknown assailants at about 4:00 pm at the premises of her church near the offices of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority at Akyempim.

The incident occurred shortly after Monday afternoon church service, according to Graphic Online.

The state-owned news outlet said the deceased, aged about 37 years, was murdered in a small apartment attached to the church building which she used for a one-on-one consultation with members who wish to discuss issues privately.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ms Olivia Ewuraabena Adiku who confirmed the incident said a manhunt has been launched for the assailant.

“At the scene, the victim’s body had part of her neck slashed with several cuts and stabbed multiple times in the abdomen.” The body has since been deposited at the Tarkwa Government Hospital, she said.

“At present, we are looking for the perpetrators and will also appeal to members of the general public to volunteer information to the police to help in the apprehension of the perpetrators,” she is quoted as having said.

It is reported that the deceased had got information that a visitor wanted to see her at the church premises, so she left the house to meet the stranger, thinking it might be a tiler they were expecting to tile the floor of the church.

However, she was not returning and was not answering the calls of her cook who needed her direction on what to cook for the evening.