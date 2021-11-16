GIJ student loses GHC200,000 in online forex trading, leaves suicide note and vanishes

The news portal reported some of her roommates as saying she has been in forex trading for some time now. She even became an agent through whom a lot of people including her church members invest in the platform before the unfortunate happened.

Colleagues of Nancy Asante Bannor told the news outlet that they returned from church service on Monday night to see a note she had left behind before vanishing.

“She is a good girl and a good friend. She is well behaved and a good student. Her parents have been informed of the incident and her father says she should come home but she hasn’t gone home. She says the people she invested the money for do not trust that the money is indeed missing and they now suspect her,” Bernice Mensah, a roommate of Nancy told Starrfm.com.gh.

In the note, the lady narrated how difficult it was for her to convince her clients that their investments have been lost mysteriously.

Part of the suicide note Nancy left behind reads: “I don’t know what the night has for me and what awaits me but the only thing I pray for now is death and nothing else. Please tell God to forgive me and if possible give me another chance. I can’t kill myself at home that’s why I came back and I can’t do it here as well. Please forgive me.”

