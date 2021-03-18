Prophetess Blessing Amoaniwaa told blogger Zion Felix in an interview that her union with the dwarfs and the killings were beyond her control.

She explained that her grandparents who were barren and yearning for children entered into a pact with some evil spirits with a condition that from time to time, a member of their family would be sacrificed to the gods in compensation for the child they ‘blessed’ them with.

According to her, whoever is offered to the gods must become a prophet or prophetess of the gods.

She said she was kidnapped by the dwarfs while she was just a little child and initiated into the evil practice and when she returned, she could not recognise her mother.

“My family had their wish eventually. They had kids and successful people in our family but they forgot that they had a pact with the devil.

READ ALSO: Tanzania’s veep becomes 2nd sitting female Prez in Africa and 1st in East Africa after Magufuli’s death

“A pact which stated that a member of our family at every point in time would be sacrificed to the shrine as a fetish priest or priestess as a form of thanksgiving to the gods for giving my grandparents the babies they had been yearning for,” she revealed.

After her return from the world of dwarfs, she said she became so powerful and engaged in evil spiritual practice for years, including money rituals.

Prophetess Blessing who said she has been able to break ties with the gods and now has her own church in Kumasi recounted that it was not an easy task parting ways with the evil spirits.

She disclosed that all her family members who declined to comply with the generational pact suffered terrible consequences.

“Members of my family who were to serve as priests or priestesses and refused were either hit with perennial sicknesses or went mad. My auntie and uncle all suffered from those calamities.”

Prophetess Blessing said she is now a devout Christian with the ability to discern between the voice of the devil and that of the almighty God.