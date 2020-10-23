The mobile money service is operated by almost all the telecommunication networks and allows clients to make transactions through their phones.

However, some scammers have in recent years tried to infiltrate the system by attempting to dupe unsuspecting MoMo users.

Earlier this week, actress Salma Mumin complained that some money had been taken out of mobile money wallet without her approval.

In a post on Instagram, she said a sum of GHc10,000 was withdrawn from her MTN MoMo account.

She later stated that MTN reached out to her to “solve” the problem: “To all who sympathized with me, MTN has called and the problem has been solved! Thank you all.”

However, many Ghanaians appear to have faced the same problem, having taken to Facebook to vent their frustrations.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians:

