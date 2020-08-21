The Isle of White, UK police officers say they are fervently searching for some badly behaved 'kids' who damaged their vehicle.

The officers have appealed to the public to volunteer information that can lead to the arrest of the wayward goats.

According to police, the goats were pictured standing on top of the police vehicle near Newport on Wednesday afternoon August 19, as Police had been called to the area after an unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered.

The police called the Royal Navy Explosives Team, travelled from Portsmouth to help destroy the unexploded bomb.

After detonating the bomb, the officers returned to their car only to find their car damaged by the “hooligans”, reports say.

In a statement published in the police department's official Facebook page, they are asking if anyone can recognize the goats from the picture to help in arresting them.

“In a field on the outskirts of Newport what turned out to be an unexploded mortar from the second world war was discovered that needed making safe.

“Our colleagues from the Royal Navy Explosives Team came across and ‘made it safe’.

“Unfortunately whilst there a couple of “kids” caused damage to one of our police vehicles. If you recognise the offenders from the photo please let us know…,” the statement reads.