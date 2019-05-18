The spike in suicide deaths is sadly ‘not reducing’ as yet another man reportedly committed the drastic act.
The man identified simply as Ebuka, reportedly killed himself a month to his wedding due to his fiancée’s behaviour.
Read the shared report below :
He is young and rich
His name is Ebuka
His wedding is next month June 8,
He committed suicide
An insider says that he took Sniper which was
as a result of his wife to be behavior!
Suicide is never the solution.
Ending it is never an option.
May God show you mercy and grant your soul peace.