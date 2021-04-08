"He ordered me to undress & I refused” - 16-year-old girl narrates how rapist cut off her hand

"I need justice from this court because I’m now disabled. I’m not able to do any day-to-day activities like I used to. I can’t even write,” she lamented.

The prosecution told the court that Kuloba, a resident of Nabooti Village, Nakatsi Sub-County in Bududa District, on July 4, 2020, armed with a machete, waylaid the victim and attacked her before chopping off her right hand in a botched rape

She also sustained several injuries on other parts of the body. The prosecution presented three witnesses; the victim, her cousin and uncle.

The case was adjourned to April 8, 2021, when the Prosecution is expected to present more witnesses in court.

The victim’s mother Juliet Khainza asked that the suspect be made to foot her daughter’s medical bills, pending judgment, saying her family could no longer afford them.