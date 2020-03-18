Bemigho Reno Omokri is an author and lawyer who is notorious for vociferously criticising governments of Nigeria and putting them on their toes.

Even before the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Nigeria had long closed its borders to neighbours and Ghana and Benin have been hard hit by the decision in terms of trade.

According to the oil-rich and Africa’s most populous country, the decision was meant to control influx or foreign rice and create jobs for its citizens, hence all attempts by Ghanaian authorities to make their Nigerian counterparts to rescind the ‘draconian’ policy has since proven futile.

Well, despite the adamance, the Coronavirus which is no respecter of diplomacy found its way into the Nigerian jurisdiction anyway.

Reno Omokri has expressed disgust at that the Federal government, accusing it of refusing to impose travel restrictions despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, confirmed the third case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Comedians perform for totally empty chairs as COVID-19 wouldn’t allow fans to attend

Angry Reno resorted to his Instagram page to slam the Nigerian authorities for not prioritising the lives of the citizens.

He wrote: ”How can you close your border for rice and open it for #CoronaVirus and have the audacity to call yourself a leader? If #COVID19 kills your citizens, who will eat the rice you are protecting? Are rice and fuel more important than human beings who will buy them?”