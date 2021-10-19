His accomplices are 18-year-old Sodiq Awokoya and Jimoh Rilwan, 17.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the teenagers confessed to hacking the victim to death before snatching his motorcycle.

“It was Sodiq that lured me into the criminal activities. It was our second operation before we were arrested. The first operation we carried out, we didn’t kill our victim, we only collected N3,500 from him,” Samson Odunayo said.

They were arrested on the 8th of October at the tollgate area of Ogere while attempting to sell the motorcycle of the deceased, the news outlet reports.

"I accepted to embark on the operation to get money for internet data" – Armed robber says

It is reported that Samson Odunayo had called the deceased to take him somewhere in Iperu.

He had already informed Sodiq Awokoya to lay ambush along Ona Eri area of Iperu with cutlass and other dangerous weapons.

As soon as the Okada man got to the spot where Sodiq Awokoya was hiding, Samson Odunayo asked him to stop because he has gotten to his destination.

While the motorbike rider was waiting to collect his money, Sodiq Awokoya emerged from the bush with a cutlass and hacked him down.

Police investigation revealed that while the deceased was wriggling in pain, Samson Awokoya moved near him and squeezed his neck until he died.

The suspect then searched the deceased’s pocket and took away the sum of N5,500 found on him.

After their arrest, Odunayo disclosed to news reporters that he was an internet fraudster.

According to him, he joined the robbery gang because he needed money to buy data to browse the internet.