The married woman whose name wasn’t disclosed explained that he is now addicted to drugs and when she is left with no money, she resorts to selling her belongings to get the drugs.

She revealed how he started taking drugs in an interview with DJ Nyaami on the SVTV Africa Ghetto Live segment.

Speaking on how she started taking drugs, she said;

‘’My friends influenced me, they took me to clubs and there we smoked weed and what have you. I even stopped my senior high education because of drugs’’.

She added that she overcame the addiction at a point and stayed away from drugs for 15 years, but she was stigmatized and returned to it when she couldn't bear it.

The married woman in question added that she gave birth to four children, but one is dead.

She further said her three children have done their bit to help her come out of the drug addiction, yet all attempts have been futile.

Talking about her relationship with God, she revealed that, she has the gift of prophecy, but it’s very unfortunate she can’t manifest in her gift well just because of drugs.

She wants to get over the addiction once again and said she will not hesitate to undergo rehabilitation, should the opportunity avails itself.