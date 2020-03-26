A young lady has narrated how a male childhood friend who she had trusted so much just betrayed her by raping her.

“Next time you hear a rape victim stabbed the rapist, please don’t judge them. I pray nobody passes through this,” wrote the victim identified on Twitter as @titanarmyy

According to the Nigerian lady, she had trusted her friend and could never have imagined he harboured ill-thought towards her.

Her story has sparked a lot of reactions online with many people sympathizing with her.

“I was raped today by childhood friend; see pictures of how I struggled” – Victim narrates ordeal

Read her full narration below:

"So I was raped today by my childhood friend whom I trusted and never thought he will have ill thoughts towards me. I just need y’all prayers at this moment…below are pictures of how I struggled before he did I was wounded…next time you hear a rape victim stabbed the rapist.

"Please don’t judge them …I had that chance I almost did it but I couldn’t..shout out to all the real men out there who still believe in getting a woman’s consent before sex.

"Thanks for everybody who sympathised with me..it went a long way to me. Yes, it was a bruise fall because we were inside the parlour and I kept struggling he started drawing me to the room that’s how I sustained those bruises. I gave up when I have used all the strength in me.

"I pray nobody passes through this."

The photos were later removed from social media.