Identical twins who share the same boyfriend say “this is how it works for us” (photos)

They claim to have “separation anxiety” which has left them all but joined at the hip.

The Daily Mail reported that the 35-year-old siblings split everything between them, from their 37-year-old electrician boyfriend Ben Byrne to clothes and a huge double bed which all three of them sleep on together.

Identical twins who share the same boyfriend say “this is how it works for us” Pulse Ghana

They are reportedly starring in a new TLC show called Extreme Sisters.

Anna and Lucy desire to get pregnant from the same man at the same time.

“When she goes to the toilet, I come with her; when she has a shower, I come with her.

“You name it and we do it. We’re never apart. I don’t think we’d function without each other. We have separation anxiety. We’re bound to each other,” Anna is quoted as saying to NY Post in an interview.

Her twin sister Lucy emphasized saying: “We think of each other as one person. We can never be apart.”

“Ben understands our bond and doesn’t judge us. That’s how it’s been from Day 1. There’s never been any jealousy.

“I don’t know how we had separate boyfriends. People can judge us how they like — this is how it works for us.”

Lucy had said in a previous interview that because of inseparability of her and Ann, it is practically impossible to date different men.

“We’re with each other 24/7, me and my sister; it’s just easier to share a boyfriend because we’re always together.

“It’s not really weird to us. We have one boyfriend and all three of us share the same bed.