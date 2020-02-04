While some men resort to assaulting their wives and using them as slaves, others take delight in blatant infidelity and expect their women to keep quiet because they (men) married them.

A Nigerian man has warned his future wife that if she tries to cheat on him in retaliation for his adultery, she will end up in her fathers house.

According to the gentle-looking man identified as Alex Uchenna, it is a must that his wife forgives him when he cheats on her but she has no option of trying to pay him back in the same fashion.

“If I marry you and i cheat on you, you have no choice than to forgive me but if you cheat back you will reach your father’s house. note:- you can only cheat back when you’re the one who paid your own bride price, get the items in the annoying long list, pay the bills for your tradition and white wedding, rent the house, buy your own car, pay the bills and provide the foods in the house,” Uchenna wrote on Facebook.

The post has triggered reactions on social media with some people agreeing with Alex Uchenna while others disagree with him.

Although the post is controversial, it reignites calls for a relook at the cost of marriage these days to make it affordable to everyone.