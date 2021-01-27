According to the Nigerian pastor, his congregants are in the habit of causing damage to expensive properties of the church whenever they are touched by the anointing of God, and he cannot continue to bear the cost of their ‘spiritual misbehaviour’.

He added that some of the church members are too sensitive and take delight in falling under the anointing at the little provocation.

He cited the camera being used to record him which he said costs 1 million naira, and warned the media department to ensure none of the equipment is damaged.

A video of the man of God issuing the strong warning to his congregation has been posted to social media and it has since been in circulation.

Meanwhile, the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Kwaku Adjei Antwi, also known as Rev. Obofour has urged his followers to stop chasing heaven and fight for money and fame.

According to the controversial pastor, money and fame are the two most important things Christians must endeavour to obtain in life and not heaven as has always been preached.

“There are two things that you need to get, Money and Fame. If you don’t complete your mission you are a failure. Don’t tell me living a lavish life and making life comfortable for your children and also having all the good things on earth are worldly things,” Obofour stated.

He went further to entreat his followers not to allow themselves to be fooled into believing that as Christians, they are on earth to fight for a space in heaven

“Don’t let any foolish person deceive you that we are on earth because of heaven, but we are here on a mission and you need to fulfill” he said with a lot of confidence.

A video circulating on social media shows him making the controversial claim in a conversation with a group of three men believed to be his junior pastors.

It is obvious that his claim made a lot of sense to the said men who could be seen nodding profusely in agreement with one of them raising his hands and saying “Jesus! Speak, speak”.