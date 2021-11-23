The Nigerian priestess identified as Precious Gift Amarachi further revealed that the marriage will take place in her “shrine inside water”.
I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men
A fetish priestess who claims to have sold her soul to the devil is begging for a man to marry her this December, offering to pay his groom price and everything necessary for the marriage.
She took to her Facebook page to advertise herself for marriage and announced the conditions attached while emphasizing that she is a beautiful lady.
“If you are A guy Looking for a Wife to marry this December and u don’t have money,
"Well worry no more because I got your back
"I will pay ur groom price and everything all u have to do is To accept to Marry me in my Shrine..
"Our wedding will hold in the Shrine and inside water…
Na me be that fine girl wey don sell her soul to the Devil with pride ” Precious Gift Amarachi wrote on Facebook.
The stringent conditions attached to her marriage advertisement makes the entire marriage scary unless there is another fetish priest who is interested in the offer.
It will however not be surprising to see some young desperate men rush themselves into a union with her due to some bizarre things that the youth engage in lately.
