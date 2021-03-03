Mr. Mahama together with his wife, Lordina received their jabs at the Police Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and he urged other Ghanaians to follow suit to get rid of the deadly virus from the country.

“Lordina and I this morning took our COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra. I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, to encourage and assure all Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe,” Mahama wrote.

As a former Ambassador for the GAVI Alliance, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine.

“Let's continue to #StaySafe, #maskup and wash our hands regularly to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

READ ALSO: Police Commander storms wedding venue at Adeiso & drives away some guests over Covid-19

However, Stephen Atubiga said the former President has shot himself in the foot by taking the vaccine.

According to him, he wants Mr. Mahama alive before he takes the button from him to become the NDC’s flagbearer.

He went on to accuse the handlers of his health of being careless, and entreated them to “Ask JJ”.

Although it is unclear what Atubiga wants Mahama to find out from the late ex-president Jerry John Rawlings, he said “with a heavy national security judgement on the laps of the justices”, the NDC leader did not exercise good judgement when he decided to submit himself to be vaccinated.

“I am very disappointed for JDM taken the covid-19 vaccine now. The timing is very wicked, risky for his safety and dangerous for him now, especially with a heavy national security judgement on the laps of the justices.

“I have the strong appetite of taking over from you as a president, but not risking your life now that you are needed most than ever.

“Well, I am disappointed. Your health handlers are very careless especially with this election petition ongoing. Ask JJ. JDM why, why, I am very disappointed, all NDC should increase their prayers for his life.

“Well, Time would Tell,” Stephen Atubiga wrote on his Facebook page.