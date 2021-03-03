According to a report by 3news, organisers of the ceremony flouted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Executive Instrument on COVID-19.

The news outlet added that the Commander and his team stormed the venue while the ceremony was ongoing and drove away some of the participants because they had exceeded the 25 people maximum as stipulated by the Executive Instrument issued by the president.

District Chief Executive, Eugene Sackey is reported to have disclosed the development while speaking on Onua TV on the COVID-19 protocols in the district.

“We have recorded eight cases of Covid-19 and all of them have been healed,” the DECE said in Twi, adding that a few weeks ago, the Police Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police Nathan Yeboah “sacked some wedding attendants because they were too many.”

READ ALSO: Woman whose husband impregnated her 2 daughters at Kasoa can now smile, thanks to Ghanaians

“They were 50 and over so he reduced the number to the minimum. He reduced the number to 25 and the programme went on successfully,” Eugene Sackey revealed in the interview.

Meanwhile, in other news, a man whose wife has left him after he found out that she was having extramarital affair with another man is now begging her to return although he knows she does not love him.

According to the Kenyan man, it has become necessary to reunite with his estranged wife for the sake of their children.

George Sagala told TUKO.co.ke he needs Hellen Kasimoni back so that they could raise their two children together.

He explained that his spouse left behind her family a month ago and he has since not seen her.

"Sometimes, even my children ask me where my wife is and I do not even know what to tell them," George Sagala told the news portal.

He added that their marriage had so plummeted that they both grew apart and resorted to cheating because they had stayed for months without getting intimate.

However, when he found out that she had had sexual relations with another man, George Sagala said he physically abused Hellen Kasimoni which made her desert her matrimonial home.

"We stayed for six months without any intimate relations. After I found out she was having relations with another man, I was so furious that I beat her up," he is quoted as saying.

Although he is the one pleading with his wife to return, he warned that she should be quick in deciding whether to come back or not because he cannot wait for her forever.

The woman’s family who equally is not aware where she might have gone to are worried about her safety.

"Just come back Hellen and let us raise our children together. Though I know you do not love me anymore, just come for the sake of our kids," he begged.