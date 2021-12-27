“I’m so sorry, more progress” – Robbers leave note after stealing everything in woman’s house

According to her, from the time the robbers broke into her house through to the carrying away of all her belongings, she was still fast asleep and did not notice anything until she woke up the next morning.

“So, the things that happen in African Magic happened to me Last night.

“I was robbed, I woke up to everything being taken away, like my house is so empty and I was still sleeping whilst this was going on. Even the dog didn’t bark,” the woman identified on Twitter as SISI-ICECREAM revealed.

What makes the alleged incident intriguing was SISI-ICECREAM’s claim that the robbers, after accomplishing their criminal mission, left a note to apologise to her for the crime they have perpetrated against her.

“They even dropped a note,” she wrote to caption a photo of the apology note which reads: “Am so sorry, more progress.”