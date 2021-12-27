She said the suspects, all of whom are students and aged 17 and 18, have confessed to committing the heinous crime on Wednesday, December 22 which left many Ghanaians sad.

Navy officer LS Okyere Boateng who doubled as a Bolt driver suffered severe burns on Wednesday after the passengers he was carrying poured petrol on him and set him on fire at Bakado near Sekondi.

The suspects reportedly disclosed to the police that they had wanted to snatch the officer’s car but he was being stubborn.

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime Pulse Ghana

They are expected to be arraigned before the court on Wednesday, December 29.

Meanwhile, the victim who was transferred from the Effia Nkwanta Hospital to the 37 Military Hospital died on Friday.

The death of LS Okyere Boateng, the Western Regional branch of the Ghana Online Drivers Association said has dampened the morale of its members.

Finance Committee Chairman, Edmund Kweku Appiah said online drivers are not sure of their safety anymore.

“Friday, our brother who is a navy officer died and I was shocked the whole day. Everybody is left in shock and we are praying that God should protect us.