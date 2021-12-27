3news.com reports that the Western Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku confirmed the arrest to Connect FM‘s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson.
3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime
Three teenage students who are currently in the custody of the police in the Western region have admitted to setting ablaze the Bolt driver who later died at the hospital.
She said the suspects, all of whom are students and aged 17 and 18, have confessed to committing the heinous crime on Wednesday, December 22 which left many Ghanaians sad.
Navy officer LS Okyere Boateng who doubled as a Bolt driver suffered severe burns on Wednesday after the passengers he was carrying poured petrol on him and set him on fire at Bakado near Sekondi.
The suspects reportedly disclosed to the police that they had wanted to snatch the officer’s car but he was being stubborn.
They are expected to be arraigned before the court on Wednesday, December 29.
Meanwhile, the victim who was transferred from the Effia Nkwanta Hospital to the 37 Military Hospital died on Friday.
The death of LS Okyere Boateng, the Western Regional branch of the Ghana Online Drivers Association said has dampened the morale of its members.
Finance Committee Chairman, Edmund Kweku Appiah said online drivers are not sure of their safety anymore.
“Friday, our brother who is a navy officer died and I was shocked the whole day. Everybody is left in shock and we are praying that God should protect us.
“We are in the Christmas holidays and we are not sure bolt drivers can drive people home. It is so painful. From the intel that we have, two guys have been arrested. We pray that it is true,” Edmund Kweku Appiah is quoted as having said.
