Instant justice: Thieves paraded with rocks on their heads as residents whip them

The hilarious, but condemnable incident reportedly happened in Atakpa area of Otukpo in Nigeria’s Benue state.

Local media reports suggest that the alleged thieves were attempting to escape with a motorcycle they had stolen when luck eluded them, and they were apprehended.

Instead of handing them over to the police whose mandate it is to enforce the law, the angry residents chose to take the law into their own hands.

They flogged the two well-built alleged thieves and further ordered them to carry rocks on their bare heads as they marched them through the area half naked.

Photos of the scene have been circulating online and social media users have been expressing mixed reactions.