Invigilator was applying the rules – GES says after BECE candidate defecated on herself in exam hall

Starrfm.com.gh reports the Mfantseman Municipal Education Directorate as saying that the invigilator operated within the rules and regulations of WAEC regarding the examinations.

According to the news website, Municipal Education Director, Mr Cobbod said that it is against the WAEC rules to allow Candidates to go out of the examination hall less than 30 minutes after a paper has started.

He added that the invigilator was under the assumption that the candidate was feigning her situation to engage in some malpractice, hence he disallowed her to attend to nature’s call.

He disclosed that plans were underway to make a delegation from the Education Directorate together with the invigilator visit the victim’s family to apologise to them for the embarrassing situation.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the candidate was unwell and on medication, a condition some of her teachers were aware of.

But the teachers’ pleas on behalf of the candidate did not convince the invigilator who insisted that the student must continue the exam.

Interestingly, even after the candidate defecated on herself, reports say the invigilator maintained that she must write the exam with the faeces on her body.