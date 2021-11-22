The unfortunate incident happened at the Mankessim Senior High School examination centre in the Central on Friday.
Invigilator was applying the rules – GES says after BECE candidate defecated on herself in exam hall
The Ghana Education Service has said that the invigilator who denied a BECE candidate of Beifikrom Basic School permission to visit the washroom, causing her to defecate on herself did nothing wrong.
Starrfm.com.gh reports the Mfantseman Municipal Education Directorate as saying that the invigilator operated within the rules and regulations of WAEC regarding the examinations.
According to the news website, Municipal Education Director, Mr Cobbod said that it is against the WAEC rules to allow Candidates to go out of the examination hall less than 30 minutes after a paper has started.
He added that the invigilator was under the assumption that the candidate was feigning her situation to engage in some malpractice, hence he disallowed her to attend to nature’s call.
READ ALSO: "GJA hijacked by people whose tenure has ended” - Manasseh says it makes journalists “look stupid”
He disclosed that plans were underway to make a delegation from the Education Directorate together with the invigilator visit the victim’s family to apologise to them for the embarrassing situation.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the candidate was unwell and on medication, a condition some of her teachers were aware of.
But the teachers’ pleas on behalf of the candidate did not convince the invigilator who insisted that the student must continue the exam.
Interestingly, even after the candidate defecated on herself, reports say the invigilator maintained that she must write the exam with the faeces on her body.
Following agitations by some teachers who expressed disappointment in the invigilator, the candidate was carried to the girl’s dormitory to change her uniform.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh