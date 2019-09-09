Going from last year’s contest, we may be in for major surprises this time, the highlight of which will be the emergence of Africa’s biggest fashion boot camp as part of the Sketch2Fame competition.

GTBank’s Sketch2Fame competition

The Sketch2Fame competition, which is a key part of the GTBank Fashion Weekend, last year saw the emergence of Charles Egbejule, one of Africa’s most talented designers, after impressing a panel of renowned fashion experts that included renowned fashion illustrator and designer, Giles Deacon, celebrity photographer TY. Bello, fashion retailer and stylist, Ezinne Chinkata, and Welsh fashion designer, Julien Macdonald.

We’re expecting more fashion moguls to join the fray this year and they could be part of the lineup of facilitators at the fashion boot camp.

The structure of the BootCamp would include an immersion of upcoming fashion designers from across the continent in a non-stop 3 day marathon session of masterclasses and hands-on training on the art and business of sketching in fashion and design.

At the end of the sessions, participants will enter their design sketches into the Sketch to Fame Competition after which the panel of experts will choose three winning designs to be developed and showcased at the GTBank Fashion Weekend.

However, whatever the guys at GTBank are planning, nothing is cast in stone yet.

But what we do know, and expect, is that something really big is coming to the Sketch2Fame competition this year and we can’t wait to find out all the fine details when an official announcement is finally made.

Also, while there is no call for entries yet, we know that the GTBank Fashion Weekend this year will hold sometime in November, therefore the Sketch2Fame competition should start sometime within the next four weeks.

Now, we just have to wait and see.