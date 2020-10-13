According to Naziru Mohammed, the president carried a chair from the Jubilee House to Tolon when he visited some chiefs of the area recently, a gesture he claims is an insult to the traditional rulers of the Northern region.

"Why didn't he use it when he was going to the Okyehene's palace? Is the Tolon palace dirty or what?" he asked while speaking in an interview with Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', arguing that the President and his protocol team have goofed.

President Nana Addo visited some traditional rulers across the country during which he reportedly used his ‘personal chair’ instead of sitting on seats provided by the palaces he visited.

While a section of the Ghanaian public holds the opinion that president Akufo Addo was probably being security conscious, others also think that regardless of how genuine the reason, the president carrying his own chair along when visiting the chiefs was condescending.

" . . What did you commission when you got there and you are carrying your chair, to their palaces, to their rooms, to create the impression that they are dirty . . .?" Naziru Mohammed further asked.

Watch him in the video below: