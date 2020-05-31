His widow Barbara Mahama who can’t stop mourning him took to social media to express her emotions.

“It feels like you ‘ve been gone for just 3 days. Continue to rest well Maxwell. We miss you is an understatement. Jaden still remembers that you told him you were going to come back from that journey #foreverloved #3years #majormahama#cherishedmemories #specialsoul#personalangel #ourhero,” Barbara wrote on Instagram to caption her late husband’s photo.

On May 29,2017, residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region lynched an army officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama to death after mistaking him for an armed thief.

The mob attacked and beat him to death with stones, building blocks and sticks, after which they set him on fire. The horrific act which was captured on video was greatly condemned. Investigations into the murder of the army officer led to the arrest of some town folks.

Major-Maxwell-Mahama

The incident which got the attention of many also sparked a campaign against instance mob justice in Ghana. There were several calls for action on the killers, over 50 people were arrested in connection to his death.

On May 29, 2019, the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, unveiled a Statue of Major Mahama at Airport Hills Roundabout in Accra to mark the two years passing of the soldier and serve as a national campaign against mob action.

"The Statue we see today should remind all of us of the ultimate sacrifice that this young man gave to the people of Ghana. It should be the last for all of us and should be a reminder to us that by the laws of Ghana you are presumed innocent until proven guilty," he said.

Major Mahama left behind a wife and two children.

May his soul rest in peace.