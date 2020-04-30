“It was mutually abusive” – Lesbian feminist defends abusing her partners

It all started when a Twitter user, @3D_Hottie was accused of preying on girls who are vulnerable, beating her partners, manipulating her partners, taking their money, and “pissing on their laptop” at the slightest provocation, reports say.

According to the Twitter user @IAmTheLWord who called her out, she usually blamed her misdemeanour on mental illness and promised to be better but it was all a faux.

However, in her response to claims, the @3D_Hottie defended herself saying the relationship was a mutually abusive one.

She added that she wants to be remorseful and accountable, and don’t want to imply abuse validates abuse.

