“I’ve reserved $1 billion for the soldiers” – Illegal miner says nobody can stop galamsey (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian young man who calls himself an illegal miner has dared soldiers to arrest him, saying he has reserved an irresistible amount of money to buy them.

The angry young man made a video of himself in which he first attacked people who are campaigning against the illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, there is no work in Ghana that can pay the youth as much as the galamsey does, so it is completely nonsensical of anyone to advocate its abolishment.

In the video that was shared by A Plus on his Facebook page, the man is seen displaying assorted Ghana cedis notes which he claimed to have made from the illegal mining.

He went further to brag that he and his “boys” don’t make anything less than Ghc250 daily before asking if there is any work in the country that can earn anyone that money.

The man continued the bragging by saying it is only his fellow illegal miners who don’t have money to bribe the soldiers that keep fleeing whenever they hear of or see them approaching their sites.

The government through the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources has renewed its quest to curb illegal mining which has destroyed the country’s water bodies and arable lands.

Several illegal mining equipment have been burnt and individuals arrested for prosecution as a result of the government’s Operation Halt that has been ongoing for some weeks now.

