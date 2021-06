"TB Joshua was attacking me spiritually. He said that he wants to finish me, he wants me to die" Kwaku Bonsam said in the video posted on his Facebook page.

He disclosed that he once had the cause to visit the Vatican at a point in time to report TB Joshua to the Pope.

News of Prophet T.B Joshua’s death broke on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations members and followers of the preacher are still in shock following the unexpected event.