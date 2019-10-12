According to Karen, she was very angry and the "fact" that her boyfriend did show "any remorse" fueled her anger.

Photo of Karen

"It wasn't right for me to attack him," she admitted. "I am truly sorry for attacking him the way I did. I am really sorry for that."

Karen was seen in the video hitting her boyfriend, who has been identified as Papa Kofi Owusu Kwarteng, with bathroom slippers (chalewote), several times on the head as he sat harmlessly with no effort to defend himself.

Other colleague students present in the hall where the abuse was ongoing could be heard pleading on the guy’s behalf, saying he had a test the next day, so the beatings might affect him.