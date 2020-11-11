According to Adomonline.com, the Akomadan-Afrancho-based fetish priest, is facing the Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu’s traditional court.

He is reported to have been summoned to appear before the court to answer for invoking the deities against another, an act reported to have been banned by Manhyia, the seat of the Golden Kingdom.

He allegedly rained curses on any electorate who do not reside in the constituency but decides to vote for Mr Ntim, who doubles as a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

His action followed an alleged bussing of outsiders to the constituency to be registered and also transfer their votes, in a bid to favour the incumbent MP’s chances of winning the election again.

In other to put fear in the electorate to avoid doing the alleged illegal bidding of Mr Ntim, the fetish priest invoked the spirits of the deities, but it has landed him in trouble.

READ ALSO: I got inspiration from pastor Otabil’s preaching to bite off robber’s penis – Victim reveals

Since a ban was placed on such acts in the Ashanti Kingdom whoever violates it is summoned to appear before the Asantehemaa’s traditional court to answer questions and possibly face sanctions, reports say.

It is in line with this tradition that Kwaku Bonsam has also been summoned to appear before the traditional court.

If found guilty of the violation, he may be sanctioned with the slaughtering of sheep and another fine to pacify the gods, according to Adomonline.com.

The Offinso north seat has been won by the New Patriotic Party since 1992, and Kwaku Bonsam is confident the time to break the monopoly has come.

In other news, a video has emerged showing Mimie Moana, one of the ladies who died in a fatal car crash with popular Zimbabwean tycoon Ginimbi crying and expressing fears about her death.

36-year-old Ginimbi from Zimbabwe was said to be a successful petroleum trader before his untimely death on Sunday, November 8, around Borrowdale Road in Harare.

Several fans and followers of the young man flooded his official page on Instagram to express sadness over his death which took everyone by surprise.

Now, a trending video shows Moana, crying as she talked about her own death and how she wished she could control it.

Before her death, the pretty lady was a video vixen and fitness coach.

Reports say she was returning home from her birthday party alongside Ginimbi and two others when their Rolls Royce crashed and exploded afterwards.