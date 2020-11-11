“My wife is just beside me snoring like an idiot, fat fool” – Wife leaks hubby's chat with another woman

A heartbroken woman who went attempted reading her husband’s WhatsApp messages with another lady came across the shock of her life.

The Nigerian woman who shared the conversation on a Facebook relationship forum and pleaded anonymity.

She alleged that her husband has been cheating on her for a long time, and just when she was readying herself to adapt to his infidelity, she then came across his chat with his side chick.

Her problem is not about the man’s cheating habit but the fact that he referred to her during his conversation with another woman as a fat fool who snores like an idiot.

According to her, the man stopped her from working, and she had to stay at home to take care of the kids, and it made her add weight, and now he is using it against her.

She shared her plight on Facebook in a bid to seek advice, adding that she was scared to confront her husband directly.

In related news, a pastor identified as Dr. K N Jacob has advised couples to forgive their partners even if they have 100% evidence that they have cheated on them.

Fearing that his opinion might trigger some negative reactions, the man of God issued a caveat, saying: "I know seasoned hypocrites are set to stone me now to display their righteousness in public.”

In his view, reconciliation should always be the way out in every marital issue regardless of whatever pain couples might have suffered as a result of such issues.

He cited infidelity specifically as one of the issues that should always be settled amicably rather than resort to divorce.

"Give her a second chance. She cheated on you. You have 100% evidence. Give her a second chance. No matter the pain, give restitution and reconciliation a chance. If he doesn’t have a mistress, give him a chance to reform from an extramarital affair. While betrayal is very painful, no sin is beyond forgiveness," Dr. K N Jacob took to Facebook to say.

According to him, although the Bible talks about infidelity as a solid ground for divorce, the same holy book speaks about the need to forgive, so couples should not take entrenched positions when issues of infidelity arise in their marriages.

"I know seasoned hypocrites are set to stone me now to display their righteousness in public. If you want to divorce on grounds of adultery, you have both legal and biblical rights. So, don’t bother quoting to me scriptures about adultery and divorce from the Holy Bible – I know them. I’ve dug deep in this subject. But the same Bible that allows us to divorce on account of extramarital affairs gives repentance and forgiveness a chance."

To buttress his point as to why marriage should be an institution of endless forgiveness, pastor Jacob quoted portions of the Bible in which Jesus himself exhibited the necessity of forgiveness.

"People who lived adulterous lives met Jesus and He forgave them all. Jesus did not come to condemn us (John 3:17). For the Son of man came to seek and to save that which was lost (Luke 19:10). Since we all sin, Jesus asked us to repent daily as we pray. And to forgive those who sin against us seventy times seven times. Has your partner sinned 70 X 7 times? If you don’t forgive others, you’ll not be forgiven (Matt 6:14-15). Marriage is a union of endless forgiveness," he added.