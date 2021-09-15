The guy told his girlfriend -one he trusted- to chat with his client (a foreigner) for him.
Lady marries Sakawa boyfriend's client after he asked her to chat with him
One Sakawa guy has been met with the shock of his life after his girlfriend played a fast one on him.
She (girlfriend) was to take charge of all the voice calls while he (Sakawa boy) does the chatting with the foreign client.
Following the pattern, the Sakawa guy was to used his girlfriend to do the ‘magic’ after that they spend the money he’ll get from the client together.
As the guy was expectant of a positive outcome, little did he know his girlfriend had fallen for the client. The lady had her plans.
Surprisingly, the man who was supposed to be defrauded by the Sakawa boy using the lover as a trap has ended up marrying her.
According to reports, they got married at Ikoyi court in Nigeria.
