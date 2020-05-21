In a conversation with Nigerian comedian and actor, Chief Obi during his #KeepingASecretWithChiefObi live session on Instagram, the lady could be heard laughing unapologetically after revealing the unthinkable thing.

According to her, she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her and didn’t find any other way to take revenge than to cheat back on him with one of his close friends.

She claimed to have given her boyfriend’s friend a blowjob and made him ejaculate in her mouth which she kept and used to cook Egusi soup for her boyfriend.

In the video, Chief Obi who could not believe what the lady did rose from his seat and put his hands on his head and wishing he hadn’t heard it.

Watch the video below: