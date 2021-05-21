My boyfriend of 2 years gives me a lot of money but doesn’t know my birthday – Lady wants breakup

According to her, although her lover gives her money to her satisfaction he doesn’t give her attention.
A lady is seeking advice as to whether she should break up with her boyfriend or not.
She disclosed in a letter addressed to popular love doctor, Joro that the man does not know her birthday and where she hails from although they have dated for two years.
She further revealed that she is contemplating abandoning her boyfriend for her male friend who has not expressed interest in her.
“This guy I’ve been dating for like 2yrs now doesn’t know my birthday and where I am from, my mind just said I should ask him today, all of a sudden my guy just started stammering.
“The only thing he knows is money, money, money. Always sending me money, buying me expensive stuffs. Even the most simple thing about me he doesn’t know.
“If I work and send him the pictures, he won’t say anything, he’ll just say he would rent a shop for me soon since I’m already a professional.
“I have a male best friend, that one is entirely different, gives me money o but doesn’t want sEX, we’ve slept in a room together on different occasions but he has never touched me, he knows every single thing about me, we’ve been friends for like 4yrs now, he’s kuku single and he’s entering my eyes already, maybe I should just switch to him.
“What do you think? Please nobody should call me asewo o, you guys don’t know how this feels, having a boyfriend that knows nothing about you, just like giving money, and please I’ve complained different times,” the lady wrote in the letter to love doctor, Joro.
