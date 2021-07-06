“Is this what women go through?” - Lawyer shares messages he got after using wife as profile picture

The man identified as Firsts Baba Isa took a screenshot of the Facebook chat he had with a man who thought he was a woman and started pursuing him, just because of using his wife’s picture.

"Is this what women go through? I changed my profile picture to that of the first lady. Now someone has texted me 'Hii Beauty'," Firsts Baba Isa captioned the screenshot in which he warned the ‘suitor’ to stay away, and then disclosed to him that he was pursuing the wrong person.

When the strange man slid into his DM saying 'Hii beauty', Firsts Baba Isa replied: "My friend shattap... My profile picture is my wife... No be only ''Hii beauty (sic)."

Lawyer shares messages he got after using wife as profile picture Pulse Ghana

After he shared his experience with the strange man, some ladies said they go through even worse on a daily basis.

"You don't want to know what we go through bro. "Some will disturb when you eventually open the chat, you will notice he has been chatting with you from 3 years back and no response and he still continues," one Kotty-Ekapong Sunny Iyamba said.

Then, Chukwu Dumebi too disclosed that even some men who are well aware that they [women] are married still continue to hunt them on social media.

"If I send u my inbox u will pity me. Even wen who know you are married they shamelessly disturb you for no reason," she lamented.

Adah Daniel Miracle testified by even sharing some of the sugar-coated pickup lines that men usually use in pursuing them.

"Hi, angel! Can we get to interact better in your DM? Cos your beauty can make Isaac Newton make a U-turn. Ladies do try sha."