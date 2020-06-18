According to the senior lecturer, if there’s a controlled system where every single person in the country wears a face mask continuously for two to three weeks, health officials can easily manage the situation.

He said continuous flouting of the protocols will make a virus that could be wiped in a short time live with the country for a long time and cause unbearable devastation.

“What we should be looking at is the other side that how is the general public helping to solve this problem. And I get worried as an epidemiologist that things that can help us prevent it…people are not adhering to it,” Starfm.com.gh quotes Dr Kenu as having said.

“If we all decide that today is day 1, everybody whether young or old, adult or whoever, when you are leaving your house, you put on your face mask, within 14 days anybody who has the virus will manifest, will show clear symptoms.

“If we continue that for another two weeks, what it means is that those that will fall sick, we will be able to get them and put them in the right places and start managing them. By the time we get to the third week, we can say goodbye to this virus,” he explained.

The epidemiologist was speaking in reaction to the Ghana Health Service’s announcement of new protocols for discouraging Covid-19 cases.

“There are clear principles that are laid down, but believe in me if one person refuses to do it, this virus will be with us for a long time.

“And I have said over and over again, in public health intervention, when we fail to implement things comprehensively, competently adhere to the principles, it will punish you in another way.

“And the punishment will be whether people losing their lives or it will have a devastating effect on the entire health system, and it looks as if we are not doing well to prevent that. And this has nothing to do with the health officials, it has everything to do with the general populace,” Dr Kenu warned.