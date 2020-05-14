A video believed to have been recorded in the south-eastern Nigeria's Anambra state—judging from their dialect, captures the heart-stopping incident.

It shows a large crowd gathered around the opening of a well as the confused onlookers beckoned that a child had fallen into the well.

Little child escaped death narrowly after falling into a deep open well (video)

Residents were helpless and only resorted to murmuring until a brave man managed to enter the deep well and tied a rope around the child before those gathered at the mouth of the well then pulled the rope up, bringing the child out alive and well.

Yabaleftonline.ng reports that the brave man who jumped into the well to save the child told bystanders that the well was very deep.

The feeble-looking child was placed on a mat facedown and some people pressed the child’s tummy gently to force out the excess water from his body.

