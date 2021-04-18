RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Lotto agent arrested for impregnating 17-year-old disabled daughter at Jeikrodua

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Police have arrested a 48-year-old lotto agent, Kofi Agbavitor for allegedly impregnating his 17-year-old disabled daughter at Jeikrodua near Kasoa.

Handcuffed man

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Starrfmonlin.com.gh, the man’s arrest follows a disclosure by the victim a resident in the neighbourhood about her ordeal, and the said resident reported the matter to the police.

Recommended articles

The news website reported police sources as saying that the victim who is two months pregnant narrated that her father often slept with her at night when her other sister is not around.

It is reported that that the victim’s mother left the home after her marriage with Agbavitor collapsed.

It is further reported that the suspect had initially impregnated his first daughter and aborted the pregnancy for her before turning to the disabled one.

READ ALSO: NDC has deviated from its founding principles & abandoned the grassroots – Dan Abodakpi

According to the victim, her father has threatened to kill her and her sister if they disclose to anyone about his wicked sexual relationship with them and the consequent pregnancies.

The Kasoa division of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) has taken over the matter for further investigation and prosecution.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]

How to prepare shea butter face cream

African shea butter