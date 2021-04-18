Lotto agent arrested for impregnating 17-year-old disabled daughter at Jeikrodua

The news website reported police sources as saying that the victim who is two months pregnant narrated that her father often slept with her at night when her other sister is not around.

It is reported that that the victim’s mother left the home after her marriage with Agbavitor collapsed.

It is further reported that the suspect had initially impregnated his first daughter and aborted the pregnancy for her before turning to the disabled one.

According to the victim, her father has threatened to kill her and her sister if they disclose to anyone about his wicked sexual relationship with them and the consequent pregnancies.