“It is fascinating that the men took motherhood and parental care into consideration while those considerations did not seem to sway the women that much,” Kwaku Azar wrote on Facebook.

He observed: “Justice Anthony Koffie, Justice Eric Baah and Justice Bright Mensah (all of the appeal court) concluded that a fine of Ȼ12,000 fits the “offense” while Justice Ruby Aryeetey (high court) and Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann (circuit court) went for a 90 days custodial sentence.

“In their ruling, the appellate judges said they “took into consideration the interest of the seven-year-old son and the fact that he will need parental care.”

“The panel also considered the fact that the convict “is a single mother” and has shown remorse since her conviction.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the post, another private lawyer, Sampson Lardy Anyenini said it was possible that by the time the case got to the appeal court where male judges sat, it may have lost considerable juiciness, hence the favourable ruling.

The young actress popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has been standing trial for months until an appeal court set aside her 90-day jail term a couple of days ago and chose to fine her instead.

Her troubles started when she posted a photo of her son and her naked self on social media that authorities thought exposed the little boy to obscenity.