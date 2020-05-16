The Bekwai Circuit Court presided over by Her Lordship, Joyce Boahen convicted Amponsah on his own plea.

According to the prosecution, Amponsah reportedly bit the victim’s clitoris in the cause of the act.

The incident occurred at Manso Yawkrom in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

A detailed medical report revealed the victim’s hymen had completely been broken.

Prosecutor, Detective Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the court Amponsah used his fingers, penis, and mouth to abuse the girl.

He said at about 11 a.m. on April 15, 2020, the accused called the victim on phone to go and do laundry for him at home.

Mr. Amponsah returned at about 1 p.m. to see the dirty clothes unwashed.

According to prosecution, he went to the victim’s house to call her but she refused to follow him.

He returned and managed to get the girl to follow him to his house.

On reaching there, he asked the girl to take the lead into his room but she objected.

The accused then dragged her inside, pushed her onto the bed, and forcibly had sex with her.

According to a report by Joy News, the detective Inspector Ofori said Amponsah’s mother later showed up and provided water for the victim to clean herself.

Derrick Amponsah was arrested following a report and he subsequently admitted the offense in his caution statement to police.

He was arraigned and he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and defilement.