A Nigerian man who captured a Blue Marlin Fish did not know he could sell it for a whopping $2.6 million, so he organised his village folks who helped him eat it.

The life-changing fish was reportedly captured in the Andoni Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Rivers State but the locals did not know its worth until news of its potential to give them $2.6 million emerged.

Africa Facts Zone, an up-to-date facts platform run by a Nigerian businessman, Isima Odeh shared a picture of the man with the Blue Marlin Fish surrounded by some villagers on Twitter.

Blue Marlin Fish is not often eaten by humans due to unhealthy amounts of mercury and other contaminants found in it.

READ ALSO: "She is stronger than me, so she beats me mercilessly” – Man justifies killing wife with pestle

The post by Africa Facts Zone got many social media users reacting with some of them poking fun at the ‘ignorant’ village folks.

In other news, a 40-year-old farmer has appealed for help to enable him and his wife to take care of quintuplets she has given birth to in addition to their other five children.

Funmilayo Oluwadara and his wife welcome the 5 babies in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Oyo state.

According to reports, the 38-year-old mother birthed four girls and a boy at Ayoka Clinic and Maternity Center, Oke-Ado, Ogbomoso on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Mrs. Oluwadara, who resides in Ahoroko village in Oyo town, is now a mother of ten children as she’s had five children before welcoming the quintuplets, correcting.com reported.

Farmer calls for help as wife gives birth to quintuplets in addition to their 5 children

While Dr. Afolabi Sikurulahi, the doctor who Mrs. Oluwadara of the babies gave glory to God for their safe arrival and good health, the couple fear they might not be able to cater for their large family size sufficiently.

Farmer calls for help as wife gives birth to quintuplets in addition to their 5 children

Mr. Idowu Oluwadara is reported to be a Togolese farmer who migrated to Nigeria to find work.

He is appealing to the government of Nigeria and the public to help give adequate care for the five newborn children.