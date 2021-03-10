Christopher Chiabata is in the grips of Nigeria’s Bayelsa State Police Command following the death of his wife and mother of five children during a fight over money.

Reports say the suspect had accused his wife of cheating him on the money they generated from their joint farming business.

The accusation led to a serious fight between the couple during which Chiabata struck the mother of his children with a pestle, leaving her unconscious and later died at the hospital.

Having realized the gravity of his action, the suspect allegedly attempted suicide by drinking a poisonous substance but neighbours resuscitated and handed him over to the Police.

READ ALSO: Police investigate how woman, 25 gave birth an hour after being impregnated by wind (videos)

He is reported to have told the police on Tuesday, March 9 that he killed his wife in self-defense after suffering another severe beating from her.

“Whenever I take our produce to the market, she does not give me an account of the sales. For two years she refused to give me an account of the money we have realised from the farm. So, one day, I called her to give me an account and when she refused, we started fighting until neighbours separated us.

“In anger, the next day, I asked her to leave the farm business for me to handle alone. One day when I returned from the farm, she had packed my things out of the house. That day we fought again and neighbours separated and settled us.

“Fed up with the whole development, I asked her to pack out of the house the following day but she refused. Then we started fighting at that point. She is stronger than me so each time we fight she would beat me mercilessly. So this time as she was beating me, out of anger, I struck her with a pestle.

“It was at that point she collapsed. Neighbours helped rush her to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where she died,” Instablog9ja quoted Christopher Chiabata having said to the police.