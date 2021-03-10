The bizarre case of the young lady caught the attention of the Indonesian police who have launched an investigation to unravel how it all happened.

Reports say the young woman, identified as Siti Zainah, has become the subject of widespread ridicule in Indonesia after claiming to have been impregnated by a gust of wind, on February 10.

Several Indonesian news outlets reported that the 25-year-old was relaxing at home in Cianjur, West Java, with her first child, when she felt the wind enter her body. A few minutes later, she went into labor.

“After Zuhr prayer, I was lying face down on my stomach, then suddenly I felt wind enter through my vagina,” Siti allegedly said. “A moment later, my stomach ballooned, then it shrank back to normal. Then it grew again.”

According to Odditycentral.com, her stomach allegedly started growing about 15 minutes after the mysterious gust of wind, and as she started feeling pain in her stomach, she realized something wasn’t right, so she asked a relative to take her to the Cidaun Community Health Center. Doctors there told her that she had a baby in her womb and that it was ready to come out…

“I was shocked,” Siti Zainah said. “I was shocked that my stomach could immediately get pregnant and that I was giving birth to a baby.”

A crowd of people was allegedly waiting to see her and her baby girl when she was discharged from the hospital due to the mystery surrounding the pregnancy and the child delivery.

Among the visitors were some police officials who asked her questions about the pregnancy, after her gust of wind explanation made national news headlines in Indonesia.

Eman Sulaeman, Head of Cidaun Health Center where Siti was delivered of her baby girl said the young mother’s explanation of her pregnancy was impossible, from a medical perspective.

She was however quick to liken it to a case of “cryptic pregnancy”, in which the mother didn’t realize that she was pregnant and only found out when it was time to give birth. She added that it can be caused by the shape of certain organs or a history of birth control use.

It is reported that Siti’s case isn’t the first of such weird cases in Indonesia. Last year, a 30-year-old woman named Heni Huraeni claimed that she gave birth just one hour after experiencing pregnancy symptoms.