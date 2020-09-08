It appears the Nigerian man was about to commit the unacceptable act with the consent of his boss’s wife but they got caught in the act.

According to Yabaleftonline.ng, his boss’s wife fled from the scene leaving her ‘partner-in-crime’ to face the consequences of their actions alone.

A video circulating online shows the helpless man receiving punches and slaps on his face and allover his body as irate young men refuse to heed to his plea for mercy.

One of the men seen wearing an orange shirt in the video said to be the one who witnessed the adulterous affair and blew the whistle.

Despite the dramatic incident, reports say the adulterous woman’s husband has decided to accept her back and allow peace to prevail.

Watch the video below: