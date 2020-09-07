Speaking at the launch of NDC’s manifesto ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’ at the University of Development Studies in Accra, Mr Mahama promised to amend the current rent law to make it friendly to both landlords and tenants.

The under-resourced Rent Control Department is an agency under the Ministry of Works and Housing and has been ineffective over the years.

According to him, upgrading the Rent Control Department to authority will enable it to implement the new rent law effectively to give comfort to both landlords and tenants.