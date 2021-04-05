Over 80 large mammals washed ashore at Axim-Bewire beach after a similar one at Osu

Meanwhile, the Fishery Commission has initiated a probe into a similar incident at the Osu Castle beach over the weekend where many dead fishes were washed ashore.

The Commission said its preliminary investigations show that there are no injuries on the fishes that were washed ashore.

In a statement released to the media, it said: “Information got to Fisheries Commission yesterday, April 3, 2021, in the evening, about fish mortalities sighted at the Osu Castle Beach. A team from the Fish Health Unit and the Fisheries Scientific Survey Division of the Fisheries Commission was dispatched to the area. Upon arrival at the beach, the team noticed that there were dead small pelagic and demersal fishes at the shore.”

“Initial observation of the fishes showed no wound /lesions on their bodies. It is to be noted that after two to three days of the death of an animal pathological signs change. Samples of the fish were collected on ice to be examined critically in the laboratory,” the Commission said in a statement Sunday.