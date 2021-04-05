RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 80 large mammals washed ashore at Axim-Bewire beach after a similar one at Osu

Andreas Kamasah

Even as authorities begin an investigation into the washing ashore of dead fishes at Osu in Accra, the situation appears to be bigger than it looks. Reports say over 80 mammals believed to be melon-headed whales were on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality.

The Western Regional Acting Director of the Fisheries Commission, Alhassan Arafat Salifu told Citi News that he is unable to tell the cause of the incident.

According to Citinewsroom.com, most of the mammals washed ashore were dead while some were also found alive.

“We are now counting to know the actual numbers that were washed ashore since they are in different parts of the beach. Some are still struggling to breathe and some are dead,” the news portal quoted Alhassan Arafat Salifu as having said.

It is reported that some residents of the area have already taken several of the dead mammals, a situation that poses danger to society.

Alhassan Arafat Salifu admitted being in the known about the dead mammals having entered the community but added that it was difficult to trace the resident who picked them and where they were taken to.

“This is the information we have also picked up, but we don’t know where those who picked some of the mammals have taken them to. So until we are able to do further investigation, we will not know where they have been taken to,“ he said.

It is further reported that the mammals that were alive have since returned to the sea.

Friends of the Nation, a socio-environmental NGO said the mammals belong to the small-to-medium-sized toothed whale of the oceanic dolphin family.

Programme Officer at the NGO, Solomon Kusi Ampofo suggested that the cause of the death of the mammals could be attributed to many factors such as bad human activities.

“It is possible they were caught in tuna purse seine nets, or underwater noise due to seismic survey interrupting their normal behaviour and driving them away from areas important to their survival, such as feeding and breeding grounds.

“Pollution from heavy metal and man-made chemical concentrations can also cause that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Fishery Commission has initiated a probe into a similar incident at the Osu Castle beach over the weekend where many dead fishes were washed ashore.

The Commission said its preliminary investigations show that there are no injuries on the fishes that were washed ashore.

In a statement released to the media, it said: “Information got to Fisheries Commission yesterday, April 3, 2021, in the evening, about fish mortalities sighted at the Osu Castle Beach. A team from the Fish Health Unit and the Fisheries Scientific Survey Division of the Fisheries Commission was dispatched to the area. Upon arrival at the beach, the team noticed that there were dead small pelagic and demersal fishes at the shore.”

“Initial observation of the fishes showed no wound /lesions on their bodies. It is to be noted that after two to three days of the death of an animal pathological signs change. Samples of the fish were collected on ice to be examined critically in the laboratory,” the Commission said in a statement Sunday.

The statement added: “Sea water samples have also been collected at the beach in the Korle Klottey District in the Greater Accra Region. Examinations will be carried out on the fish gills and other histological examinations will equally be conducted to ascertain any pathological cause. The sea water samples collected will be analysed for physical, chemical and other biological parameters. The colour of the sea and temperature are normal. We assure everyone that we are working hard to ascertain the actual cause of mortality of the fish”.

